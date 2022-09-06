Kremlin castigates EU’s inaccurate translations of statements on Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia frowns upon the fact that EU officials allow "inaccurate translations," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We think lowly of such poor translations and frown upon inaccurate phrasing which leads to incorrect wording," he said, hinting at the remarks by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

On Monday, during the European Parliament’s inter-parliamentary conference in Prague, Borrell, while responding to EU lawmakers who were demanding "concrete actions against Russia" from him, switched to his native Spanish, and, according to the official translation into English, he uttered a phrase about the absence of a "concrete plan to defeat the fascist Russian regime." According to the diplomat, his task was "more modest and is to help Ukraine in a united way and continue discussions with international actors to apply the adopted sanctions."

Later, Borrell’s spokesman Peter Stano told TASS that the top EU diplomat only made a reference to a statement made by a member of the parliament previously and did not call Russia this way himself.