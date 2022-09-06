Moves by Russia’s opponents on global arena irrational, illogical — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The steps made by Russia’s opponents on the global arena are irrational and illogical, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel on Tuesday.

"Indeed, their (the opponents’ - TASS) moves are irrational in many ways, they are taking steps that harm their own interests, taking steps that make the life of their citizens much worse than before. Given this irrationality and lack of logic, certainly, it is necessary to be ready for any development of events," the Kremlin official said.

He also recalled "the generation of great politicians, the politicians who, while defending to the last the interests of their own country on the European arena, still had political visionary abilities and realized the lack of alternatives to maintaining good, mutually beneficial ties on the continent." Among them, he listed ex-French President Jacques Chirac and former German Chancellors Angela Merkel and Gerhard Schroeder.

Putin’s press secretary noted that currently the politicians have "shorter terms in European states." "It seems to me that they have a deficit of global visionary abilities. Currently, I am not observing such vision of the prospects of global policy," he concluded.