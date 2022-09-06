Kremlin expects truth from IAEA’s report on Zaporozhye nuclear plant

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia expects to see the truth in the IAEA’s report on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC TV on Tuesday.

"[We expect] the truth and the statement on the actual state of affairs, on real threats that can be seen while on site," he told the channel, replying to a question about Moscow’s expectations of the IAEA mission’s report on the power plant.

The Kremlin official urged to wait for the report to be published, noting that many individuals worldwide already had jitters about it. "Currently, many are anxiously awaiting the IAEA mission’s report. And the Ukrainians are nervous, the Ukrainian side has already expressed its displeasure with this mission because there was an opportunity to see everything with their own eyes and to conduct all the necessary inspections," he said.

On September 1, the IAEA mission led by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi entered the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region via Ukraine-controlled territory in order to inspect the Zaporozhye nuclear facility. The mission was supposed to assess the physical damage and the plant’s safety and security systems.

Grossi told journalists that the IAEA experts conducted a primary assessment, managed to get key data and were planning to continue working at the nuclear station. Local residents whom Grossi talked to before leaving handed him a petition signed by over 20,000 people calling for an end to Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear plant.

As reported earlier on Tuesday, Grossi intended to release the report on the results of the IAEA mission’s work at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.