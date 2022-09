Russia's plans to develop Donbass are extensive, active work is underway — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia has extensive plans for the development of Donbass, there is active work to restore infrastructure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday.

"The development plans are extensive, you can see that construction is underway, new facilities are being put into operation, and vigorous efforts are being made to restore all life-support systems. This includes water pipelines, power supply and social facilities. The work is going on intensively and many, many thousands of people are working there. There is no doubt that this will continue," the Kremlin spokesman said.