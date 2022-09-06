Foreign Ministers of Russia, Thailand to discuss cooperation and air traffic

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on Tuesday with Foreign minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, who is in the Russian capital on an official visit.

At the upcoming meeting, the parties are expected to exchange views both on the current international agenda and on some aspects of bilateral cooperation. In particular, the parties will consider the possibility of holding cultural events dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Russian-Thai diplomatic relations and will discuss resuming direct flights between the countries.

The ministries of the two countries held a face-to-face meeting just a month ago - on August 5, they held talks in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of ministerial events within ASEAN.