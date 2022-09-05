Russian, Armenian top diplomats discuss parameters of peace treaty between Yerevan, Baku

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Further steps to unblock transport and economic communications, issues of the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and parameters of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan were the focus of talks between Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan, on Monday in Moscow.

"The sides reiterated their commitment to the all-round implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenian and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. The ministers discussed further steps in the context of unblocking all economic and transport communications, issues of the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and parameters of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Russian foreign ministry said.

The two top diplomats also discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of further top-and high-level contacts, as well as events within the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. The sides highly assessed the dynamically developing trade-and-economic, inter-regional, cultural and humanitarian ties.

"The ministers exchanged views on various aspects of cooperation within integration mechanism, including the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and of foreign policy coordination in international formats, including the United Nations and the OSCE," the ministry said.