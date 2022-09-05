Consular department of Russian embassy in Kabul suspends admission of visitors

TEHRAN, September 5. /TASS/. The consular department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul temporarily suspended admission of visitors, the embassy said on its Twitter.

"Admission of citizens in the consular department is temporarily suspended until further notice," the mission tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry announced that an unidentified militant detonated an explosive device in direct proximity of the consular department entrance, killing two embassy employees. The Ministry noted that the embassy stays in close contact with Afghan intelligence services.

According to Al Jazeera, the explosion killed at least 8 people and injured at least 15. Al Arabiya reported that the militant was shot by Taliban (outlawed in Russia) fighters. The Hasht-e Subh newspaper reported that Afghan citizens (mostly students) seeking to obtain Russian visas were near the embassy building at the moment of explosion.