Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap with US without media hype — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is ready for a professional discussion of possible exchange of Russian nationals for Americans serving prison terms in Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily, which came out on Monday.

"As for the exchange of Russian nationals for Americans serving prison terms in Russia, I can say confidently that our country is ready to discuss this problem, but within the channel that was agreed by the Russian and US presidents [Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden]," he noted. "The countries’ authorized structures have been instructed to find solution to this matter. It is important to reckon with the interests of both sides during the negotiating process. And the work should proceed in a calm, professional atmosphere, without hype in the mass media."

According to the Russian diplomat, protection of the rights and legal interests of Russian nationals convicted in the United States is among the embassy’s top priority tasks.

He noted that the "hunt" for Russian citizens in third countries continue, with 58 Russians being arrested in various part of the world at Washington’s request since 2008. "Notably, the world community, human rights structures are ignoring this situation. We will never put up with it and will continue to seek the return of all Russian nationals to the homeland and as long as they are here, we will continue to demand the United States comply with the norms of international law," he said.

He stressed that the embassy is keeping a close eye on the situation with Viktor Bout and Roman Seleznyov. "The Russian nationals are kept in prison on invented charges. No qualified medical assistance, including necessary medicines, are provided to them. The embassy’s requests are ignored. We demand immediate release of our compatriots," Antonov stressed.