No response from US to applications for visas to Russian delegated to UNGA

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The United States has not yet responded to visa applications for the members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly and Russia hopes visas will be issues without delays, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily, which came out on Monday.

"So far, there is no response [to the visa applications]. Visa for the delegation members have not been issued. Key events of the ‘ministerial week’ will begin very soon. We hope that this time the American side will be able to settle visa matters for our representatives without delays," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Russian side issued visas to all consular employees of the US embassy.