Senator on Truss becoming UK PM: Russia sees little difference, if any, among candidates

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Both finalists of the race for the position of UK Prime Minister hold similar views regarding Russia, so Liz Truss winning the post isn’t stirring much emotions in Russia, Konstantin Kosachev, a Federation Council deputy speaker, said on Monday.

"As expected, Liz Truss will become the new leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, the UK Prime Minister. That’s the case when we don’t care one way or the other. First of all, that’s because both finalists of the race for the PM position originally didn’t have any special disagreements on the Russian issue," the lawmaker said on Telegram.

Still, he said he believes her contender, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, if he had been elected as the head of government "would profess Russophobia, which is mandatory for current British politicians, without the fanaticism that is noticeable in the current winner."

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Monday won the fight for the post of the leader of the ruling Conservative Party. The candidacy of the 47-year-old Truss mustered support of 81,326 members of the Conservative Party (57%). Her contender, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, 42, received 60,399 votes (43%). As a result, as the leader of the ruling party, Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on September 6 and appoint a new government.

Truss will become the 56th UK prime minister (or 78th, taking into account those who have held this position more than once) and the 15th during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. She will also be the third woman to head the cabinet after Margaret Thatcher (headed the Cabinet from 1979 to 1990) and Theresa May (from 2016 to 2019).