Myanmar understands causes of special military operation in Ukraine — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Myanmar understands the reasons for the special military operation in Ukraine and rejects the anti-Russian sanctions, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Russia’s and Myanmar’s positions on key issues of the international and regionals agendas are either close or identical. Naypyidaw understands the causes of the special military operation in Ukraine, sees that it is well-grounded and rejects the West’s anti-Russian sanctions," he said.

Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is currently on a working visit to Russia on September 4-9. He is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7. The two leaders will attend a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.