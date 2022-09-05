IAEA mission to open eyes of world community to attacks on Zaporozhye NPP — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission will unlikely influence the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant but it can help open the eye of the world community to Ukraine’s attacks against the plant, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

"No, unlikely. They don’t have a potential for that," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house), said in an interview with the Vmeste-RF television channel when asked whether the IAEA mission can change the situation in the region.

"But they can help throw light to the situation at a UN Security Council meeting, if they don’t change their mind suddenly. And such things did happen, when Russia and the United States were on opposite sides, results of these or those inspections were revised," he noted.

According to Dzhabarov, the IAEA is alarmed over the situation "because no one wants another Chernobyl." "But I think certain pressure was exerted on them because their reaction was quite restrained. It looked like at a certain point they were shocked to see a direct shelling attack against the nuke facility. They examined the facility but tries to refrain from any preliminary conclusions," he said.

He welcomed the IAEA’s decision to keep its presence at the Zaporozhye NPP to monitor the situation but noted that it is unlikely to stop the Ukrainian side.

IAEA experts arrived at the nuclear facility on September 1. According to the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi, the inspectors were able to get key data on the situation at the power plant. The experts will continue their work, since many issues require more detailed consideration. While in Energodar, Grossi talked to local residents of this city, where the NPP is located. They handed him a petition calling to stop Ukrainian provocations against the nuclear power plant.

The bulk of the IAEA inspectors left the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Monday, with two members of the team staying there on a permanent basis.