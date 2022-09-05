Energodar mayor says residents not leaving despite Ukrainian army provocations

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Alexander Volga, the head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, on Monday said the city’s residents won’t leave the city, despite provocations by the Ukrainian forces.

"The city is alive. There’s no population outflow from the city. Everyone understands perfectly well where the shells are coming from toward us, who is bombing the city and who is causing the damage to it," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

According to Volga, residents are facing pressure from Ukraine and on the Internet, including misinformation via Telegram channels.

"Local residents, who have designated the city of Energodar as their place of residence, don’t care about this situation in principle. We understand that it is frustrating to read about some falsehoods, but all residents are well aware that this is done by specially trained people who are waging an information war against the residents of our city, not their former neighbors who have left. Specialists in information warfare are at work, trying to intimidate residents of the city and the nearest settlements," he said.