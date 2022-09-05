Energoatom controls Zaporozhye NPP as Russian specialists help with safety — expert

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, September 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian company Energoatom is still in control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, while Russian specialists are helping with the plant’s safety, Renat Karchaa, a Russian nuclear expert that accompanied the IAEA team at the plant, told TASS on Monday.

"The staff formally answers to the Ukrainian operator. In fact, Ukraine’s national operator Energoatom is effectively still in control of operations. Our team [of Russian specialists] is providing assistance mainly with the plant’s safety," he said.

IAEA experts, led by Director General Rafael Grossi, arrived at the ZNPP on September 1. According to the Director General, they were able to get key data regarding the situation at the plant and are hoping to have a permanent presence at the site.