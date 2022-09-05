Putin believes international cooperation in arms control will continue

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 5. /TASS/. The countries will continue cooperation in a number of areas, including ecology and arms control, despite the current difficulties in relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Despite all the difficulties of the current period in global affairs, international cooperation in the field of ecology, without any doubt, will continue. As well as, for example, cooperation in some areas in space, on arms reduction - oddly enough, all this, by the way, is quite tightly connected. This is inevitable," he said on Monday during a conversation with participants in an environmental forum in Kamchatka.

Putin pointed out that cooperation in the sphere of ecology and climate preservation "is not interrupted even now." "This political foam that prevents specialists from joint work will certainly blow over and the work will be continued", the president emphasized.