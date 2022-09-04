Putin to have another meeting with military correspondents before yearend — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to have another meeting with military correspondents highlighting Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine before the yearend, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Now, such contacts are not planned," he said. "But I think that before the New Year such a meeting will be organized, the more so as he promised in St. Petersburg that they would meet again."

According to the spokesman, the president needs this source of information, along with official reports and bulletins. However, in his words, Putin is not in the habit of reading Telegram channel, including on military topics. "No, Putin doesn’t read Telegram channel, but receives review," he said.

The president spoke with military correspondents on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June. Peskov said back then that the meeting was brief because of changes in the president’s schedule following DDoS attacks on the forum’s systems.