US not ready for dialogue on strategic stability — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and the United State bear special responsibility for maintain strategic stability by the United States is not ready for such a dialogue, Alexey Drobinin, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s foreign policy planning department, said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"Russia, along with the United States, is one of the two biggest nuclear powers. And we believe that together with the United States we have special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability and international security," he said.

Global stability and wellbeing of entire humankind depend on cooperation between these two powers, he said, adding that Russia has a well-balanced position on these matters.

"The only problem is that the other side (the United States - TASS) is not ready for a constructive conversation on these topics, which are really essential for the entire world. There is such readiness on our part and we hope that our American colleagues will demonstrate common sense and practicalism," he stressed.