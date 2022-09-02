Moscow will hold talks with Kiev when all necessary conditions are created, envoy says

MINSK, September 2. /TASS/. External forces have prodded Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky into disbanding the Ukrainian delegation at the Contact Group, so Russia has nothing to talk about with the negotiators who are unable to decide anything, Russian Permanent Representative to the Contact Group and Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov told TASS on Friday.

"Not only was it impossible to reach an agreement with this government because of its inability to negotiate, but also because Kiev has totally lost its national sovereignty and is not independent in decision-making, but is scared of showing political will," he stressed.

"Apparently, Zelensky’s team has made another defiant step, as usual, following orders from outside - from the decision-making centers located far away from the Ukrainian capital," he added.

According to Gryzlov, Russia has nothing to talk about with such "negotiators" who are incapable of deciding anything, as it will never reach an agreement with them.

"[We] will negotiate as soon as all the required conditions are created. When the goals of the special military operation are achieved, and they will definitely be achieved without regard to any steps taken by Zelensky and his henchmen," he said.