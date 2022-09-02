Official blasts Kiev for stepping up terrorist activity prior to IAEA’s Zaporozhye trip

ENERGODAR, September 2. /TASS/. Kiev was painstakingly working to step up its terrorist activity before the much-awaited visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov from the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Friday.

A sabotage and reconnaissance group with loads of explosives and weapons was captured on the eve of the visit, and the areas around the nuclear facility came under massive bombardment on the morning when the inspectors arrived, and attempts by two groups of paratroopers to land there were thwarted afterwards.

"There were people from unfriendly countries among the inspectors. Plus, they were to be accompanied by 'would-be' reporters who were actually not such. Taken together, all this shows how serious and scrupulous their work was to ramp up the scale of terrorist activity and sabotage and to occupy the nuclear power plant," Rogov said.

And an attempt by spies and saboteurs disguised as "independent" Ukrainian reporters to penetrate the site was also thwarted, he added.

On Thursday, inspectors led by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived on a fact-finding mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility. According to Grossi, the international team obtained key data on the situation at the power plant and they will continue their mission, since a lot of issues require more detailed consideration. The IAEA will set up a permanent mission at the Zaporozhye NPP, Grossi said. Energodar residents, who Grossi talked to, handed him a petition calling for an end to Ukraine’s provocations against the nuclear power plant.