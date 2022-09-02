One power unit at Zaporozhye plant reported to be functioning at 60% capacity

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Just one power unit is currently functioning at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, running at 60% capacity, the head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"One power unit is still operating, running at 60% [capacity]," Yevgeny Balitsky said.

The Zaporozhsky Vestnik newspaper reported on August 25 about power outages in Melitopol, Energodar and a number of other localities in the Zaporozhye Region due to Ukrainian shelling at Energodar where the Zaporozhye plant is located. A field near Energodar reportedly caught fire, which caused a short circuit at a substation. Balitsky said one of the power units was back in operation as soon as the fire was extinguished. Work was underway to restore power supply to the Zaporozhye Region and re-commission the other ZNPP power unit disconnected from the network, he added. According to the official, power supply to all cities and districts of the region was later restored.

The authorities in the Zaporozhye Region have decided to shutter unit no. 5, Balitsky told Channel One television on Thursday. The top local official said one unit operating at 60% capacity would be enough to ensure the plant’s safe functioning and to supply electricity to both territories no longer controlled by Kiev and Ukrainian ones.