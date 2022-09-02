Energodar head discloses number of IAEA members remaining at Zaporozhye plant

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Thirteen International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives, including maintenance personnel, remained at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civilian administration for the city of Energodar, said on Friday during a Channel One TV broadcast.

"At the moment, there are 13 members of the IAEA staying with maintenance personnel. The city and Rosatom are safeguarding their presence, and they are, of course, now fully studying the whole situation regarding the safe working conditions at the nuclear power plant," he said.

On Thursday, an IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi managed to get to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The agency chief said that the international inspectors were able to obtain key data on the situation at the plant but would continue their work, as many issues require more detailed consideration. The IAEA Director General said that the agency would organize a constant presence at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The residents of Energodar, with whom Grossi spoke before leaving the plant, handed him a petition to stop Ukrainian provocations against the facility.

By now, about 72-73% of the Zaporozhye Region’s area has been liberated. The city of Zaporozhye, where almost half of the region's population lives, remains under the control of Ukrainian armed forces. Melitopol serves as the regional center. The Ukrainian military regularly shells liberated cities, including Melitopol, Energodar, and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.