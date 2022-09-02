Zaporozhye Region views IAEA visit positively

ENERGODAR, September 2. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region’s authorities positively assess the IAEA’s visit to the nuclear power plant, and the safety of the delegates was ensured, despite the Ukrainian military’s shelling and raid, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS on Friday.

"I assess it positively and unequivocally. The security of the mission, just as Russia promised, has been ensured. We once again see the confirmation that if Russia promises, it also fulfills it, despite provocations, shelling, sabotage, landing and so on," he said.

Rogov stressed that the Zaporozhye Region expects the IAEA to present an objective report on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP and will not make political assessments. "We do not demand a political assessment from them [the IAEA] of what is happening or calls for punishing anyone," he stressed, "This is not the IAEA’s jurisdiction. But if they show everything as it is, if they confirm what is really transpiring, without any political perspectives, then my very restrained optimism will turn into great hope and near certainty that the IAEA wants to bring order and help maintain the Zaporozhye plant’s safety."

An IAEA mission led by the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, managed to travel from Ukraine controlled territory to the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region on September 1 to inspect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The team came on a fact-finding mission to assess the physical damage to the plant, determine the operability of the facility's safety and security systems, evaluate the working conditions for plant personnel and take urgent measures to ensure the safety of the nuclear facility.

Grossi told reporters that the IAEA experts conducted an initial assessment, while managing to inspect "quite a lot" and were planning to continue working at the plant. The residents of Energodar, with whom Grossi spoke before leaving the plant, handed him a petition with over 20,000 signatures calling for Ukraine to stop provocations against the facility.