Zaporozhye nuke plant personnel asked IAEA to ensure their safety — authorities

MELITOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant employees told members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission, who visited the plant on Thursday, the truth about shelling from the Ukrainian side and asked to ensure the safety of their work, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS on Friday.

"The personnel, who are still legally subordinate to the Ukrainian Energoatom, stopped being afraid and started speaking the truth, telling about the shelling that is taking place from the Ukrainian side, about the lawlessness that they witness, about the nuclear terrorism that is being done by [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime. And we have started turning to [IAEA head Rafael] Grossi and the members of the mission with demands, with requests to ensure the safety of their work," he said.

An IAEA mission led by the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, sought to assess the condition of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the physical damage done to it, determine the operability of the facility's safety and security systems. On Thursday, after visiting the plant, Grossi told reporters that the IAEA experts conducted an initial assessment, managed to inspect "quite a lot" and were planning to continue working at the plant. The residents of Energodar, with whom Grossi spoke before leaving the plant, handed him a petition with over 20,000 signatures calling for Ukraine to stop provocations against the plant. They also handed over to the IAEA Director General materials concerning the shelling of the city by the Ukrainian armed forces: photos and eyewitness testimonies.