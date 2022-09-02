IAEA must prepare unbiased report on situation at Zaporozhye nuke plant — authorities

ENERGODAR, September 2. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region authorities expect the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to provide an objective report on the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant following its visit there, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, told a TASS correspondent on Friday.

"We do not demand from them [the IAEA] a political assessment of what is happening or calls for punishing anyone," he stressed, "This is not the jurisdiction of the IAEA. But if they show everything as it is, if they confirm what is really happening, without political assessments, then my very restrained optimism will turn into great hope and almost confidence that the IAEA wants to bring order and help maintain the Zaporozhye plant’s safety."