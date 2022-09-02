Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye NPP following IAEA’s visit reported by top local official

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled Energodar three times on Thursday evening after the majority of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had left the city, the head of the military-civilian administration told Rossiya-24 television on Friday.

"Yesterday, when the IAEA inspectors paid their official visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukrainian forces conducted a strike on a thermal power plant and two strikes on a ferry service located on its premises <…>. Later on Friday, after the IAEA inspection had departed, <…> the city was shelled three times," Alexander Volga said.

"Right now, it is quite calm in the city," the official added.

On Thursday, inspectors led by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived on a fact-finding mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility. According to Grossi, the international team obtained key data on the situation at the power plant and they will continue their mission, since a lot of issues require a more detailed consideration. The IAEA will set up a permanent mission at the Zaporozhye NPP, Grossi said. Energodar residents, who Grossi talked to, handed him a petition calling for an end to Ukraine’s provocations against the nuclear power plant.

So far, up to 73% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated. Zaporozhye, a city inhabited by almost half of the region’s population, is still controlled by Ukrainian troops. Melitopol has been functioning as the regional center. Ukrainian armed forces have been regularly shelling Melitopol, Energodar and other liberated cities as well as the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.