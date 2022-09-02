Eight IAEA mission representatives, four attendants work at Zaporozhye plant — authorities

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Eight members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission remained to work at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, with four more people accompanying them, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar, said on Friday during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"At the moment, eight people [from the IAEA mission] remain at the [Zaporozhye] nuclear power plant, plus four more people: service personnel who accompany them on all these activities [at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant]," he said.

An IAEA mission led by the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, managed to travel from the Ukraine-controlled territory to the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region on September 1 to inspect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission came to assess the physical damage to the plant, determine the operability of the facility's safety and security systems, assess working conditions for plant personnel and take urgent measures to ensure the safety of the nuclear facility.

Grossi told journalists that the IAEA experts conducted an initial assessment, managed to inspect "quite a lot" and were planning to continue working at the plant. The residents of Energodar, with whom Grossi spoke before leaving the plant, handed him a petition with over 20,000 signatures calling for Ukraine to stop provocations against the plant.