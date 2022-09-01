US is likely to block any document condemning Kiev at upcoming UNSC — analyst

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The US at the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will probably block any document condemning the actions of Kiev, Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation Andrey Bystritsky told TASS on Thursday.

"It is clear that any decisive resolution that would condemn Kiev will be blocked by the US or someone else of the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Nevertheless, the discussion will be covered by the press. It's some kind of public opinion. But I wouldn’t hope too much that the guilty will be named at the meeting. It’s not worth great expectations," he said.

According to Bystritsky, holding a meeting of the UN Security Council is the right decision because the shelling of the ZNPP is now one of the most painful aspects of the entire conflict, and "it would be harmful not to intervene."

"The situation around ZNPP is a colossal challenge. And the request for a Security Council on this issue is a rational diplomatic move in this situation," he said.

According to the analyst, Russia hopes that the IAEA mission will report something significant at the meeting following its inspection of the ZNPP.

"I am not sure that the IAEA mission will have time to finish this, but the situation requires a certain neutrality, and it’s in short supply now. And we need some guarantees of independence," he said.

First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said earlier on Thursday that Moscow had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 6 in connection with the ongoing shelling of the ZNPP by Kiev. He said Russia is proposing to listen to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on the results of his team's visit to the ZNPP, and also expects UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will take part.