MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The allied forces in Donbass are pushing towards Ugledar and Soledar, the first deputy information minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, said on Thursday.

"There has been certain progress on the ground towards Ugledar. The enemy is sustaining colossal losses, but for now manages to compensate for them with the so-called territorial defense units," Bezsonov said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

Also, he said there was some progress towards Soledar.

"In Maryinka, cleanup operations and clashes are still in progress, but we have already taken over more than half of the city," he added.