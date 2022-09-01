Kremlin blasts EU’s decision to suspend visa facilitation deal with Russia as ‘ridiculous’

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The decision of the European Union to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia is "ridiculous", and just more ludicrousness in a series of ongoing absurdities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"It is bad for Russians, since it will take longer and will be more difficult to obtain a visa. We do not know for sure what it will be like, but it will be longer and harder. But of course, pulling out of this agreement will make the situation more difficult for Europeans as well. So this is another ridiculous decision in a series of ongoing absurdities," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked about the impact of the EU decision on Russians.

In addition, Peskov was asked whether Russia could "impose certain difficulties" on arriving foreigners or whether the Russian Federation was unwilling to take this course.

"Moscow surely takes the course that best meets its interests," the Russian presidential press secretary responded.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference after the EU Council’s informal meeting in Prague that the EU’s 27 foreign ministers had politically agreed on full suspension of the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement, which would curb the number of issued visas and complicate that process.