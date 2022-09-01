Russia expects IAEA mission to be impartial despite attempts to disrupt it — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow expects objectivity from an IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant despite the efforts of those who want to undermine it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"It is objectivity that we expect, although all other parties who are somehow associated with this visit, associated with its preparation, with attempts to obstruct it, clearly do not want the IAEA mission to draw objective conclusions," he said at a meeting with students and teaching staff at MGIMO University.

The head of the Foreign Ministry reiterated that when Russia’s armed forces took control of the Zaporozhye NPP, the IAEA sent a request to Moscow. "The request was absolutely natural, the IAEA has obligations under applicable international documents to periodically inspect the condition and safety of nuclear stations, and the Zaporozhye one is among them," he explained. "They are professionals, they do not politicize their work," the foreign minister noted.

Lavrov emphasized that in May, the Russian side coordinated everything necessary for the mission’s visit. "On June 3, everything was ready and we told them: pick a date, please, come visit. A day later we were told that the UN Secretariat as represented by the Department of Safety and Security had not given them permission for this trip. They phrased it in a different way but the trip was made impossible due to the stance of the UN Secretariat," he explained.

"Then there was a brief pause, followed by the active bombing of the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises by the Ukrainians in July, and then we began demanding that the mission begin sooner and for the UN Secretariat that forbade it to take responsibility after all. And then this discussion started," the diplomat concluded.