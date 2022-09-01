Russia reserves right to respond to EU’s decision to suspend visa accord — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Moscow reserves the right to retaliatory measures over the EU’s decision to suspend an agreement on simplified visa issuance, a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published on Thursday said.

"We are not going to act like the European Union with its unwise policy of ‘burning bridges’ between people yet at the same time we reserve the right to response measures on protecting the interests of our citizens and ensuring our own national security," the diplomat noted.

According to her, the EU’s decision to complicate the process of visa issuance to Russians confirms yet again the growing animosity of the union towards Russia. "By indulging Russophobes from the Baltic states, the European Union is stooping to the shameful policy of chauvinism and open discrimination along ethnic lines in the spirit of canceling everything related to Russia," the spokeswoman added.

"The European Union yet again demonstrates the genuine goals of its policy. Now it is already obvious to everyone that the statements made over recent years that the EU’s sanctions policy does not target Russia’s ordinary citizens has nothing do with reality," she stressed.

At a press conference following an informal meeting of the EU Council in Prague, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the top diplomats of 27 EU countries had made a decision to completely freeze the agreement easing visa rules with Russia which will reduce the number of issued visas and make this process more complicated.