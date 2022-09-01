Russia hopes for Kazakhstan's prosperity — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Kazakhstan will be a stable and prosperous country and intends to develop relations with it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"We want to see the bright future of our bilateral relations and the future of Kazakhstan itself. Kazakhstan is our great partner: both bilaterally and in terms of integration formats. It is difficult to estimate the importance of our bilateral dialogue, alliance and partnership," he said in reply to a question about how the Kremlin sees the future of relations with Kazakhstan amid the announced "political reset" there.

Moscow, Peskov continued, hopes that this partnership will continue to develop in all directions. "And, of course, we want Kazakhstan to be a prosperous, self-confident, strong-footed, stable country," he concluded.