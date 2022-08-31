Russia bans entry to 55 military officers, politicians, public figures of Canada — MFA

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow in response to the new sanctions by Ottawa bans entry into Russia, based on the principle of reciprocity, for 55 high-ranking military officers, politicians and public figures of Canada, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In connection with the new sanctions imposed against Russian citizens by the ruling regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is committed to the Russophobic course, entry into the Russian Federation is closed, based on the principle of reciprocity, for 55 high-ranking military officers, politicians and public figures of Canada," the statement said.

The ministry also said that as part of the tit-for-tat measures the Russian Justice Ministry on August 19 designated three Canadian pro-Banderite organizations as undesirable in Russia. They are Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Macdonald-Laurier Institute and Ukrainian National Federation of Canada.