IAEA chief says agency’s mission aimed at preventing nuclear accident

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. The goal of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporozhye NPP is to prevent a nuclear accident, the UN nuclear watchdog’s head Rafael Grossi said, according to Reuters.

The agency's planned visit to Ukraine's nuclear power plant is a "technical mission," Grossi said.

Earlier reports said the mission had arrived in the city of Zaporozhye.

On Monday, the IAEA’s mission left Vienna and arrived in Kiev on Tuesday where the delegation met Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. UN officials told TASS on Monday that the mission would arrive at the nuclear facility via Kiev and the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

A UN official with knowledge of the details told TASS on Tuesday that the mission includes representatives of ten countries, namely, Albania, China, France, Italy, Jordan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The UN official explained that representatives of Russia and Ukraine were not included in the mission to ensure its neutrality and impartiality. He also noted that the inspectors would check nuclear safety at the plant, but would deal with no political or military issues. United Nations representatives provide assistance in logistics for a trip to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and security only. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops.