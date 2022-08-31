Diplomat blasts US media for inventing theme of Russia’s purchase of Iranian drones

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The issue of Russia’s purchase of Iranian drones was artificially created and promulgated by the American media, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We believe that this theme was artificially spread among the American media, in particular, by The Washington Post [newspaper] and artificially promulgated," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

The drone theme was substantively commented by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov while Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier stated that this purchase had not been discussed during the Russian leader’s talks with the Iranian leadership in Tehran on July 19, Zakharova said.

"This issue is not on the agenda of today’s talks of the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran. Let us wait for the press conference. Perhaps, it will provide an additional commentary," the spokeswoman said.