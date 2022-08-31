Zaporozhye Region set to guarantee safety of IAEA visit to nuclear facility

TASS, August 31. The authorities of the Zaporozhye Region are ready to guarantee the safety of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) despite intensified shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, of course, we are ready," he said, replying to a question on the matter. "We have a lot of experience in providing security. Since some parts of the Zaporozhye Region were liberated, we have been visited by several dozen international delegations in various spheres of activities - ranging from journalists to activists and politicians," he explained, adding that all these visits were "calm and smooth."

According to the official, Kiev could try to disrupt the IAEA’s visit "considering, not only the shelling of Energodar and the NPP, but also the combat line where the convoy of vehicles from Kiev and Zaporozhye is supposed to pass, from the territories controlled by the Zelensky regime." "It is quite possible that under the pretext of the intensified shelling they simply won’t be let out," Rogov believes.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes against the plant in recent days, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launching systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have been recorded hitting infrastructure and the area of the nuclear waste storage facility, which poses a threat of radiation leakage. Earlier, the residents of the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region signed an open letter to the IAEA urging "to stop Ukraine’s provocations against the Zaporozhye NPP" and asking for a visit to the plant.

On Monday, the IAEA’s mission left Vienna and arrived in Kiev on Tuesday where the delegation met Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On Wednesday morning, the IAEA’s convoy left Kiev for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.