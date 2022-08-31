Lawmaker says Gorbachev was bright politician, but controversial figure

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The first and last Soviet president, Mikhail Gorbachev, was the brightest politician of his time, but he remains a controversial historical figure for those born in the Soviet Union, the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky said on Wednesday.

Gorbachev died in the Central Clinical Hospital on August 30 at the age of 91.

"Gorbachev was certainly the brightest politician of his time. But for everyone born in the Soviet Union, he remains a complex and controversial historical figure," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Slutsky, "from a Christian point of view, one may pity Gorbachev", however, the collapse of the Soviet Union "began during the era of perestroika and new thinking, and played into the hands of those who sought to erase the Soviet Union from the political map of the world".

The LDPR leader also expressed his condolences to the politician's family and friends.

Gorbachev's life

Gorbachev passed away in Moscow on August 30 at the age of 91. He held the highest state office for six years. The politician proclaimed a new course almost immediately after his appointment as Secretary General of the Communist Party’s Central Committee in 1985, then he headed the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. Gorbachev proposed to establish the post of president and abolished the article of the Constitution on the leading role of the party. The Russian words of his invention, ‘perestroika’ and ‘glasnost’, entered many languages at the time.

Gorbachev resigned as the President of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991. The USSR ceased to exist at the same time. Interestingly, there is still no record in his employment record book, which is kept in the Gorbachev Foundation, that he is no longer the head of state.