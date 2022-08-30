DPR says its forces, allies fighting along Artyomovsk-Ugledar line

DONETSK, August 30. /TASS/. Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia, Eduard Basurin, on Tuesday said the troops of the DPR and allied forces are now fighting battles on the frontline that runs from Artyomovsk to Ugledar.

"Regarding the current frontline, the process of demilitarization is going on from Ugledar in the south to Artyomovsk in the north. That means the destruction of the enemy’s personnel, depots and equipment," he specified.

He said the main battles in the Donetsk area are near the village of Pesky, and in the areas of Maryinka and Avdeyevka. In addition, fighting is taking place near Ugledar and in its vicinity, in the areas of Gorlovka, New York (Novgorodskoye before 2021), Zaitsev, as well as in the areas of Kodema, Artyomovsk and Seversk.