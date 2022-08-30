Russia calls on all sides in Iraq to refrain from violence

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia is urging all sides in Iraq to act responsibly and refrain from violence amid the deadly clashes in Baghdad, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moscow has been keeping a close watch on the domestic political situation in Iraq, where mass protests around Baghdad have been raging since late July, the diplomat said. "We are calling on all Iraqi sides to show restraint and refrain from violence," her statement reads.

"We believe that all pressing issues on the national agenda should be settled by the Iraqis themselves exclusively within the legal framework with the legitimate interests of all ethnic groups of the country’s population taken into account," Zakharova noted.

Commenting on fierce clashes in the central areas of the Iraqi capital and in some cities in the country’s south that left more than 20 people dead and several hundred injured, Zakharova said the events "resulted from the still unresolved differences between major political forces in Iraq over the issue of forming a government following the early parliamentary election held in October 2021."