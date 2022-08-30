Diplomat reveals when Russia will be able to overcome crisis in relations with West

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Ironing out the crisis in relations with the US-led West depends on how soon Western nations will embrace political realism, Alexey Drobinin, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department, said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine on Tuesday.

"How soon and in what time frame we will overcome this crisis will largely depend on the extent of their readiness to overcome some expansionist aspirations with regards to Russia, to adjust them and to take on a firm position of political realism," the diplomat noted.

"This crisis in relations closes out an era of constructive, albeit not problem-free cooperation with the West - the moment that we are yet to overcome," he pointed out. "It is necessary to realize that Russia has its national interests which we expressed," he emphasized. "We have the right to safe development and cannot ignore the threats that emerge externally," the diplomat added.