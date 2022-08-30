Austrian top diplomat opposes ‘counterproductive’ total Schengen visa ban for Russians

BERLIN, August 30. /TASS/. Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said that a total ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is counterproductive in an article published in the Welt newspaper on Tuesday.

"We shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, a complete ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens would completely break the last ties with Russia’s civil society," he noted. According to him, such a move would block any route to the West for critics of the Russian authorities.

The Austrian top diplomat thinks that suspending visas to Russian citizens is "a counterproductive step in the fight against Russia’s propaganda machine." According to him, if the EU completely blocks off Europe from the Russians, it would benefit the Kremlin, not Brussels. The diplomat reiterated that the European Union had already introduced "the most massive sanctions in European history."

On August 9, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with the Washington Post that Western countries should ban all Russians from entering their territory, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba later on Twitter urged all EU and Group of Seven countries to stop issuing visas to Russians.

As a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS, the European top diplomats would consider proposals by Finland and the Baltic states for such a ban at their August 30-31 informal meeting in Prague. The European Commission later confirmed this information. As the source explained, since the Schengen visa guidelines do not provide for a complete ban on issuing visas along ethnic lines, the project’s authors have two possibilities - either to review the guidelines which can become a drawn-out and problematic procedure or reach an agreement between a number of EU countries on restricting the issuing of visas to certain categories of Russian citizens. The majority of southern and western EU states are against this initiative.