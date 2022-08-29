Russian, Iranian top diplomats to discuss nuclear deal, Ukraine, Syria on August 31

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his visiting Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Wednesday to discuss the situation around the Iran nuclear deal, the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, and the South Caucasus, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"It is planned to continue to exchange views on a number of topical international issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, the South Caucasus, and around the Caspian Sea," the ministry said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, the ministers will discuss bilateral agenda, including its trade and economic aspects in the context of the implementation of key joint projects in the areas of energy and transport, as well as prospects for expanding scientific-and-technical and cultural-and-humanitarian ties.