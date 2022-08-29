Partial compromise between Belgrade, Pristina eases tensions somewhat — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The partial compromise Belgrade and Pristina have achieved on the issue of rules of movement across the border has eased tensions in the region somewhat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Monday.

"The partial compromise (cancellation of personal documents exchange) has eased tensions in the region somewhat when the situation was steadily sliding towards the use of force, and enabled the parties concerned to say there has been some progress," the Foreign Ministry said.

It pointed out that the European Union’s attempts to act as a mediator in the dialogue between Serbia and unrecognized Kosovo showed the EU’s impotence.

"The mediation attempts by the European Union, which the UN General Assembly back in 2010 commissioned to establish a dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, again highlighted the EU’s impotence, unwillingness to enter into a clinch with Kosovo’s defiant Albanian elite, and even connivance with Pristina’s extremists. There has been a noticeable upsurge in the activity of the Americans, whose cynical plans in relation to the Balkans, apparently, do not include an uncontrollable escalation of the crisis in this part of the region."

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the West applied an old tactic in relation to Serbia’s leadership: to increase pressure and to "blackmail Belgrade with the loss of European prospects."

"But the Serbian authorities have remained firm. In these difficult circumstances they demonstrated the enviable stability of their sovereign course in domestic and international affairs once again," the Foreign Ministry said.

It pointed out that the Serbian side's comments on the agreements with Pristina confirm "that Belgrade soberly assesses what has been achieved, emphasizes the paramount task of protecting the rights of fellow Serbs in Kosovo and has no illusions about the chances of ever seeing some ‘evolution’ of the West’s pro-Albanian stance."

"It correctly points to other vital aspects of the status of Kosovo’s Serbs, which have not yet been settled, including license plates, critically important to the freedom of movement. There is an understanding that the situation remains very difficult," the Foreign Ministry stated.

West’s refusal to respect Serbia’s interests

The Foreign Ministry also noted that the West’s unwillingness to seriously consider Serbia’s legitimate interests in the future in relation to Kosovo is seen in a statement by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Gabriel Escobar, who advised the Serbs to forget that Kosovo is Serbia. The Russian Foreign Ministry assessed statements by US Ambassador Christopher Hill, who demanded that Serbia agreed to carry part of the sanctions burden against Russia and focus on the West.

"Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo is proceeding against a backdrop of attempts to drive a wedge into its relations with Russia," the news release reads. "With his openly boorish statements on this score, the US Department of State official once again demonstrated Washington's deeply hostile attitude towards Belgrade's independent multi-vector policy, which is the basis of Russian-Serbian cooperation, and which does not fit in with US plots for monopolizing Western ties with Serbia.".