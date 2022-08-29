Experts in Tehran studying US’ proposals on Iran nuclear deal — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Experts in Tehran are studying the United States’ proposals on the Iran nuclear deal, but their response should not be expected soon, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Monday.

"The draft they received from the Americans with the mediation of the European External Action Service is being thoroughly studied by Iranian experts. There should be no hurry, no fuss. It is necessary to give Iranian friends time to work calmly," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, the general expectations around the nuclear deal are quite optimistic. "All realistically-minded people want to revive the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program - TASS) because there are no doubts that it will help improve the international situation," he said.

"As for me, I want to believe that we will be able to reach these agreements," he added.