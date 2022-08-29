Russian embassy calls on UK ministry of defense not to distort situation in Ukraine

LONDON, August 29. /TASS/. The UK defense ministry’s statements about mines allegedly left by Russian forces near Ukrainian Black Sea ports have nothing to do with the real state of things, the Russian embassy in London said on Monday.

"We took note of the UK’s Ministry of Defence press-release announcing the forthcoming delivery of six autonomous mine-hunting vehicles to Ukraine "to help detect Russian mines in the waters off its coast". The relevant statement also states that "efforts to get food out of the country continue to be hampered by sea mines left by Russian forces along Ukraine’s coast". This narrative, in our view, intentionally distorts reality," it said.

The embassy recalled that "the export of grains from the Ukrainian-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny has been continuously disrupted by naval mines positioned in their direct vicinity by the Ukrainian Navy ostensibly to defend them from seaborne landing." "Back in March the relevant Russian agencies reported that Ukraine had placed around 420 mines in areas adjacent to the ports. Most of these devices were manufactured in the first half of the XX century and were therefore in technically deficient state," it explained.

"We call on the British Ministry of Defence to verify all incoming information and steer clear of unsubstantiated allegations," the Russian embassy stressed.

The UK Ministry of Defense said on August 27 that it planned to supply Ukraine with six unmanned submersibles to demine approaches to the Black Sea ports to ensure export of Ukrainian grain.