Putin, Pashinyan express confidence that bilateral relations will continue to develop

YEREVAN, August 29. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that relations between their countries will continue to develop and strengthen, the press service of the Armenian government said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The leaders congratulated each other on the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Armenia and Russia, which is marked today. The sides expressed confidence that mutually beneficial relations between Armenia and Russia will continue to develop and strengthen in various spheres," it said.

According to the press service, Putin and Pashinyan exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral agenda. "The sides discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. Thus, they stressed the importance of the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021," it added.