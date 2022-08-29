Putin, Pashinyan reiterate intention to strengthen Russian-Armenian ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated their commitment to further efforts to strengthen allied relations between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"Putin and Pashinyan exchanged congratulations on the 25th anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance," it said. "They reiterated mutual commitment to the all-round strengthening of allied relations between Russia and Armenia."

"The sides stressed the importance of this document, which committed to paper the priorities of interstate relations and helped bring the traditionally friendly Russia-Armenian cooperation up to a qualitatively new level," the Kremlin said.

"The leaders also discussed several practical aspects of the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders on Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, which are of crucial importance for maintaining stability and security in the region. They agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the press service added.