Armenia confirms willingness to continue close dialogue with Russia — statement

YEREVAN, August 29. /TASS/. The Armenian authorities reaffirm their intention to continue a close dialogue with Russia in all directions, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia.

"We reaffirm our unchanged focus on the continuation of a close trust dialogue in all directions and the maximum realization of the existing potential in order to consistently build up cooperation between Armenia and Russia," the statement said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the past period convincingly demonstrated that further strengthening of the historical ties between Yerevan and Moscow fully meets the vital interests of the two nations, serves the purposes of socio-economic development of both countries and the strengthening of stability in the South Caucasus.

"Regular trusting contacts between the leaders of Armenia and Russia are crucial for the enhancement of bilateral potential, they allow not only to solve current issues, but also to coordinate the positions on key regional and international issues," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh highly appreciate Russia's effective steps aimed at establishing a comprehensive peace, atmosphere of trust and prosperity in the South Caucasus region. "We are convinced that the path to stability in the region lies through clear adherence to the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021," the statement said.