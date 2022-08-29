Kremlin pledges security to IAEA mission in Russian-controlled areas around Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia will guarantee security to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s mission in areas it controls around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for Russian-controlled areas, all the necessary security will be guaranteed [to the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP] in the light of the risks constantly prevailing there that have to do with incessant Ukrainian shelling of these areas," Peskov assured.

According to him, the IAEA inspection will arrive on the Zaporozhye NPP premises from a Ukrainian-controlled area.

"You know that the entry into there will be from an area that is under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. As far as I understand, it will be the Ukrainians who will guarantee security there," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also remarked that military tensions around the Zaporozhye plant could be reduced by international pressure on Ukraine to stop its shelling. "We still believe that all the countries should keep pressing Ukraine to stop jeopardizing the European continent by shelling the premises of the Zaporozhye NPP and areas around it," he emphasized.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye plant had been formed and would arrive there this week. The inspectors would assess the physical damage to the plant and check the facility’s security and safety systems. The experts led by Grossi will also have to evaluate staff conditions at the plant and take urgent measures to ensure safety there.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is under the control of Russian troops. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian forces have recently carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using, among others, drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks were deflected by air defense systems, but shells have been recorded hitting infrastructure and the area within the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage facility, thereby posing a threat of radiation leakage. Grossi said on August 19 that active negotiations were underway to send an IAEA mission to the ZNPP.