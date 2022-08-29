Russia is interested in IAEA mission’s visit to Zaporozhye NPP — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia is interested in the IAEA mission’s visit to the Zaporozhye NPP and considers it necessary, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"Russia is interested in this mission. The delegation that took part in preparations for it is open to cooperation and interaction. Possible modalities for further actions will be discussed on site. Everything will depend on the details," he said.

"Let may say once again: we have been waiting for this mission for a long time. We consider it necessary," Peskov stressed. At the same time, he was unable to answer accurately enough the question about the composition of the Russian delegation that had taken part in the talks. He remarked that it was the task of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Vienna and also of military officials.

Earlier, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that the agency's mission to the Zaporozhye NPP had been formed and would arrive there later this week. The inspectors will assess the physical damage caused to the station and look into the operability of the safety and security systems. The Grossi-led specialists will examine the personnel’s working conditions and take urgent measures to ensure the ZNPP’s safety.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, next to the city of Energodar. As Russia’s Defense Ministry has repeatedly said, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks are deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility, which is fraught with the risk of radiation leaks.